Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Scores twice against Devils

Toffoli lit the lamp on two of his team's five markers, including once on the power play in a 5-1 win over New Jersey on Tuesday.

Where has this come from? Toffoli had all of seven goals in his first 49 games and now has four in his past four. There's a slight chance that he could be breaking out of a season-long slumber, but it's more likely that this is just a blip in a forgettable season.