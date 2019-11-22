Toffoli scored two goals, one on the power play, added an assist and went plus-2 in a 5-1 win over the Oilers on Thursday.

Toffoli's second line with Jeff Carter and Carl Grundstrom exploded for seven points in the big win against the Pacific Division leaders. The three-point outburst gave Toffoli six goals and 12 points through 21 contests. That's a pace that could see the 27-year-old return to the 40-point threshold in 2019-20.