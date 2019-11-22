Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Scores twice in lopsided win
Toffoli scored two goals, one on the power play, added an assist and went plus-2 in a 5-1 win over the Oilers on Thursday.
Toffoli's second line with Jeff Carter and Carl Grundstrom exploded for seven points in the big win against the Pacific Division leaders. The three-point outburst gave Toffoli six goals and 12 points through 21 contests. That's a pace that could see the 27-year-old return to the 40-point threshold in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.