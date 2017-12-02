Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Scores twice in win

Toffoli scored two goals and recorded a plus-2 rating during Friday's 4-1 win over St. Louis.

The tallies have Toffoli up to 13 goals and 19 points through 27 games for the campaign, and he's now well on his way to approaching his career-best numbers from 2015-16 -- 31 goals and 58 points. However, it's definitely worth noting that game-to-game consistency continues to be a shortcoming for him, which is important to consider in daily contests and weekly settings.