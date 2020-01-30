Toffoli potted a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Toffoli went into the All-Star break on a four-game skid, but he put that to rest with his 13th goal of the year. The 27-year-old has 28 points, 128 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in 50 contests this season, providing solid offense on a weak team.