Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Scores with man advantage
Toffoli potted a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.
Toffoli went into the All-Star break on a four-game skid, but he put that to rest with his 13th goal of the year. The 27-year-old has 28 points, 128 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating in 50 contests this season, providing solid offense on a weak team.
