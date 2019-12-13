Toffoli chipped in two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Toffoli continued to take his move to the fourth line in stride, setting up Matt Luff's first-period tally. Toffoli's other helper came on a power-play goal by Jeff Carter in the middle frame. The 27-year-old improved to 17 points and 79 shots on goal with his second straight multi-point game. Toffoli could be a good value option over the weekend, given his recent uptick in production.