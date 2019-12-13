Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Second straight multi-point effort
Toffoli chipped in two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
Toffoli continued to take his move to the fourth line in stride, setting up Matt Luff's first-period tally. Toffoli's other helper came on a power-play goal by Jeff Carter in the middle frame. The 27-year-old improved to 17 points and 79 shots on goal with his second straight multi-point game. Toffoli could be a good value option over the weekend, given his recent uptick in production.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.