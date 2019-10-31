Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Sees consecutive games streak end
Toffoli was not on the ice for warm-ups against Vancouver on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Toffoli is a healthy scratch, which led to rumors that he could be traded to Ottawa, fueled by the presence of Senators GM Pierre Dorion in the Staples Center on Wednesday and Toffoli being a native of Ontario. However, Toffoli posted a minus-4 in his most recent contest, which seems the more likely reason for the benching.
