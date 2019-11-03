Toffoli had two assists and four shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

A healthy scratch in the Kings' last game, Toffoli responded by setting up Kyle Clifford for the opening goal Saturday. The 27-year-old then doubled down on helpers, setting up Drew Doughty for the game-winner in overtime. Toffoli is at seven points and 31 shots in 13 games this year. He's capable of more, but he's also a player that seems to be dependent on the talent around him. The Kings don't have a lot of talent to spare, so it could be another rough year for Toffoli unless he's shipped to a contender during the final year of his contract.