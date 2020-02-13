Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Tallies in win
Toffoli potted a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Mikael Backlund put the Flames on the board midway through the second period, but Toffoli answered just 44 seconds later to tie the game at one. The tally snapped a three-game drought for the 27-year-old winger. He's up to 15 goals, 31 points and 160 shots through 57 contests. Toffoli is on pace to top 40 points for the fourth time in his eight-year career.
