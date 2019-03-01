Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Trigger happy in overtime loss

Toffoli earned an assist and fired six shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

The helper snaps a seven-game point drought for the winger, which contributed to his mild totals of four goals and eight points across 14 games in February. He did have 39 shots on goal over that span, but offense has been hard to come by for many Kings, as they average only 2.34 goals per game as a team.