Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Turning up heat

Toffoli scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over Florida.

Toffoli had gone three games without a point, but he still has nine points, including six goals, in his last 10 games. Toffoli is finally starting to put together the kind of production we expected after 2015-16.

