Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Twice a sniper on Saturday
Toffoli scored both goals in a 2-1 win over the Bruins on Saturday.
The winner came with one second left in overtime, and Toffoli now has three goals in his last two games -- the sniper is heating up. Make sure he's in your lineup, and the 25-year-old winger is likely to remain a solid value option in daily contests for the immediate future.
