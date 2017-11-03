Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Two more goals Thursday
Toffoli scored two goals -- including one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Toffoli potted his sixth and seventh goals of the season just 2:01 apart in the second period to turn his team's 3-0 advantage into an insurmountable 5-0 edge. With a pair of two-goal outings in his past four games and four goals in his past five, the 25-year-old forward's looking more like the player that scored 31 goals in 2015-16 than the one that regressed to just 16 goals a year ago.
