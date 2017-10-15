Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Two-point effort Saturday
Toffoli picked up a power-play goal and an assist Saturday night, guiding the Kings to a 4-2 home win over the Sabres.
The Kings converted all three of their opportunities with the man advantage, and Toffoli wasn't about to be left out of the fun. He's proven that he can score in bunches, those this was the Ontario native's first multi-point effort of the young season.
