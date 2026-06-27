Kings' Vertti Svensk: Round 5 pick of Kings

Svensk was the 145th overall pick by Los Angeles in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Svensk's calling card is his mobility. His acceleration and ability to change directions helped him average nearly a point per game (31 points in 33 games) in the Finnish Jr. league and earn an 18-game stint in Finland's top league in which he struggled (one assist) in a limited role. Svensk plays bigger than his size, but at 6-foot, 170 pounds, he doesn't have the frame to log heavy defensive minutes at the NHL level. As a November birthday, Svensk has a little less runway than some of the draft's younger first-year eligible players, but his skating is going to give him a chance to play at the highest level.