Arvidsson was brought in by the Kings from the Predators on Thursday in exchange for a 2021 second-round pick and 2022 third-round pick.

Arvidsson -- who is coming off his worst statistical season since his rookie campaign in 2015-16 -- will be hoping the change of scenery can return him to being a 30-goal scorer. Considering what Los Angeles gave up to acquire the 28-year-old winger, it seems the organization believes it has the pieces to end its three-year postseason drought. If the Swede is paired with Andreas Athanasiou, it would give the Kings quite the dynamic scoring line, though they could also split the duo up to provide more depth. Arvidsson should be in the mix for a spot on the No. 1 power play, which will make him a top-half fantasy option heading into 2021-22.