Arvidsson (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday night's matchup with Minnesota, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.

Arvidsson has appeared in only four of the first 68 games of the campaign due to injury, but it seems he'll finally make his return to the lineup against the Wild. The 30-year-old winger picked up 26 goals and 59 points through 77 contests last campaign -- he may be eased back in on the fourth line against Minnesota.