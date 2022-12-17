Arvidsson (personal) was activated from his non-roster designation Saturday.
Arvidsson missed a pair of games to be with his wife on the birth of their child. Arvidsson has eight goals and 22 points in 29 games this season. He has been strong of late, as he started the season with no points in his first five games.
