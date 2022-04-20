Arvidsson notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.
During the streak, Arvidsson has racked up five helpers, though none have been on special teams. He had a shot that led to a rebound for Phillip Danault to bury early in the third period Tuesday. Arvidsson is up to 47 points, 225 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 63 outings this season.
