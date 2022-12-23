Arvidsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Arvidsson's linemates Gabriel Vilardi and Blake Lizotte each logged a goal and an assist in regulation. It took until overtime for Arvidsson to add a point, setting up Adrian Kempe on a give-and-go for the game-winner at 3:23 of the extra session. With a goal and a helper in his last two outings, Arvidsson appears to be adjusting well to a third-line role. He's at nine goals, 15 helpers, 74 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 32 contests, though he was on the second line for most of those.