Arvidsson (back) skated before practice Thursday in a non-contact jersey, according to Russell Morgan of HockeyRoyalty.

The Kings are hoping that Arvidsson is able to return by mid-February. The 30-year-old winger had a very good season in 2022-23, scoring 26 times while adding 33 assists in 77 games, playing as a top-six forward. He was expected to return to the same role this season, but he suffered a back injury in training camp and has yet to see any action this season. Upon his return, look for Arvidsson to eventually make his way back to the second line, alongside Phillip Danault.