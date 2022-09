Arvidsson (back) skated in a non-contact jersey Friday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Arvidsson still has to get through some practices as a full participant before he'll be ready for game action but it's certainly a step in the right direction. The 29-year-old has back surgery in May and he could be ready for the start of the regular season. He scored 20 goals and 49 points through 66 games last year in his first season as a King.