Arvidsson has three goals and 10 points in his last 11 contests.

Arvidsson was held off the scoresheet in his first five games of the season, but he's been one of the Kings' top forwards since. He hasn't been kept scoreless in back-to-back games outside of that initial slump. His playing time has also climb to 17:41 of ice time over his last five games, compared to 15:00 through his first 11 contests. If he maintains that increased role, it should help him continue to make regular offensive contributions.