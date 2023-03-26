Arvidsson scored two goals in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Saturday.

Arvidsson put the Kings up 1-0 early in the first period with a wrist shot through traffic from the left circle. His second went into an empty net late in the third to seal the win. It was his second straight two-point game. Arvidsson has 22 goals and 50 points in 67 games this season, which is his best as a member of the Kings. He had two 61-point seasons early in his career while he was with the Preds.