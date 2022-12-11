Arvidsson provided an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Montreal.
Arvidsson has eight goals and 22 points in 28 contests this season. He didn't record a point in his first five games of the campaign, but since then Arvidsson hasn't been held off the scoresheet in even two straight contests.
