Arvidsson posted an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Arvidsson was scoreless in his season debut on Thursday, but he's logged a helper in each of the last two games. It's encouraging that he played in both halves of this weekend's back-to-back, suggesting that his previous back injury is unlikely to negatively impact his playing time down the stretch. Arvidsson has immediately returned to a second-line role and should have some fantasy value in standard formats if his offense is steady.