Arvidsson produced a shorthanded goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Arvidsson has produced 13 goals and 21 assists through 46 games, putting him on pace to approach the career high of 61 points that he set with Nashville in back-to-back seasons between 2016-18. This was the winger's first shorthanded goal with the Kings, but he's already reeled in 12 power-play points -- which is also a personal best -- this campaign.