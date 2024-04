Arvidsson notched two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Arvidsson briefly left the game after taking a hit, but he was able to finish the contest. He has two goals and four assists over seven contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. The veteran winger has been limited to 11 appearances this season, but he's picked up eight points, 34 shots on net and a plus-4 rating. He could provide a boost to fantasy rosters down the stretch.