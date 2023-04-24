Arvidsson had a goal and an assist in LA's 5-4 overtime loss to Edmonton in Game 4 on Sunday.

Arvidsson has a goal and eight points over his last five outings, including five points in four playoff contests this year. His most recent tally came late in the first period to put the Kings up 2-0. Arvidsson is serving in a top-six capacity and playing on the first power-play unit, which is an arrangement that should continue as this series progresses.