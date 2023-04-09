Arvidsson scored a power-play goal on four shots, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Arvidsson tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The winger has scored twice and added an assist over his last four outings. For the season, Arvidsson is up to 26 goals, 56 points, 221 shots, 23 power-play points and a minus-7 rating through 75 contests in a top-six role.