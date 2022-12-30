Arvidsson recorded a pair of power-play assists and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Arvidsson set up goals by linemates Phillip Danault and Alex Iafallo. Over the last five games, the Kings' second line has been rolling, with Arvidsson contributing two goals and five helpers in that span. The 29-year-old winger is up to 10 tallies, 19 assists, 12 power-play points, 85 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 35 contests.