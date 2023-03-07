Arvidsson recorded two assists, seven shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Arvidsson helped out on second-period tallies by Vladislav Gavrikov and Phillip Danault. This was Arvidsson's first multi-point effort since his two-goal game versus the Ducks on Feb. 17. The 29-year-old winger remains on pace to reach the 50-point mark for the first time in five years -- he has 18 goals, 26 helpers, 163 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 60 contests overall.