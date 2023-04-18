Arvidsson notched two power-play assists, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Arvidsson had a hand in Anze Kopitar's game-tying tally late in the third period and Alex Iafallo's game-winner in overtime. The 30-year-old Arvidsson has found a playmaking touch with five helpers (four on the power play) over his last two contests. The winger recorded a career-best 25 power-play points in the regular season while picking up 26 tallies and 33 assists through 77 outings overall.