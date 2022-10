Arvidsson (illness) will be a game-time decision Saturday, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Arvidsson sat out Thursday's contest against the Kraken, and while coach Tod McLellan is expecting him to be good to go, he'll still need medical clearance to play. Arvidsson posted a minus-1 rating with two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.