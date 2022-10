Arvidsson (back) registered two assists in Saturday's 6-3 preseason win against Anaheim.

Arvidsson was playing in his first game of the preseason after recovering from surgery. He logged 16:42 of ice time, including 5:10 on the power play. He had 20 goals and 49 points in 66 contests in 2021-22 and is expected to serve in a top-six role again this season.