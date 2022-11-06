Arvidsson scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Panthers.

After failing to record a point during his opening five outings, Arvidsson is putting distance between himself and his early-season skid. The 29-year-old left winger has collected eight points, including three goals, in his past seven appearances. Ignited by goalie Jonathan Quick's stretch pass Saturday, Arvidsson, who matched his season high with seven shots, connected on the power-play effort off a backdoor helper from Anze Kopitar. About nine minutes earlier in the middle frame, he earned the primary assist on Trevor Moore's marker.