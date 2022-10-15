Arvidsson (illness) is expected to play Saturday versus the Wild, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Arvidsson missed Thursday's game versus the Kraken with the illness, but that'll be the extent of his absence. The 29-year-old will slot back into his usual second-line role alongside Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore. Arvidsson had two shots on net, two blocked shots and two PIM in the season opener versus Vegas on Tuesday.