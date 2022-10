Arvidsson (back) will be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason finale against Anaheim, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Arvidsson is slated to play alongside Trevor Moore and Phillip Danault. He had been out following offseason back surgery, but will play prior to start of the regular season. Arvidsson racked up 20 goals, 49 points and 227 shots on net in 66 games during the 2021-22 campaign.