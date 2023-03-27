Arvidsson tallied two goals and an assist in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Blues.

Arvidsson picked up all three of his points in Los Angeles' five-goal first period. He opened the scoring just 27 seconds into the game, beating Joel Hofer with a wrist shot from the circle. He'd add two more points on the power play, assisting on Alex Iafallo's tally before adding another goal later in the opening period. Arvidsson has two goals in back-to-back games and five markers in his last three contests. The 29-year-old winger is up to 24 goals and 53 points through 68 games this season.