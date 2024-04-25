Arvidsson logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Arvidsson set up Drew Doughty's breakaway tally in the first period. With two helpers over two playoff contests, Arvidsson is settling in nicely on the second line. The winger has added four shots on net. He closed the regular season with 10 points over his last nine outings, so it shouldn't be surprising to see the 31-year-old find success on offense.