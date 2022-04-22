Arvidsson logged an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Arvidsson set up Trevor Moore's insurance tally in the third period. In his last five games, Arvidsson has distributed six assists. The playmaking is a nice consolation prize, as he's gone seven contests without a goal. The winger is at 20 tallies, 28 helpers, 226 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 64 appearances in his first year with the Kings.