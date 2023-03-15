Arvidsson logged a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Arvidsson's goal drought is up to seven games, but he has four helpers and 38 shots in that span, so he's not lacking for production. The veteran winger has 45 points (17 on the power play), 179 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and am inus-5 rating through 63 appearances this season.