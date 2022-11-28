Arvidsson notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Senators.

Arvidsson is quietly cruising along lately with a goal and seven helpers in his last seven contests. Three of his assists in that span have come with the man advantage. For the season, he's earned seven of his 17 points on the power play while adding 45 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 22 games.