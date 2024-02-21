Arvidsson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

Arvidsson was injured on his first shift, and he appeared to have trouble putting weight on his left leg as he exited the ice. This was just his fourth game of the season after undergoing back surgery. It's unclear if he'll be able to play against the Predators on Thursday -- if not, Jaret Anderson-Dolan would likely join the lineup.