Arvidsson (lower body) is considered questionable for Wednesday's season opener versus Colorado, Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty reports.
Arvidsson is considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, so even if he's forced to miss Wednesday's contest, he likely won't be sidelined for long. More information regarding Arvidsson's status against the Avalanche could surface following Wednesday's morning skate.
