Arvidsson notched an assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Arvidsson set up a Phillip Danault equalizer in the second period. Through five games in November, Arvidsson has recorded four points while finding success in his usual second-line role. The veteran winger has three goals, six assists, 34 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 14 appearances overall.