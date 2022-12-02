Arvidsson logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes.

Arvidsson's point streak is up to four games after he set up a Trevor Moore tally in the second period. During the streak, Arvidsson has two goals and three helpers, with all but one of those five points coming on the power play. The 29-year-old winger has earned nine of his 19 points this season with the man advantage, and he's added 49 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 24 contests while logging second-line minutes.