Arvidsson was credited with three assists during Wednesday's 3-1 victory over the host Oilers.

Arvidsson, who passed the 300-point plateau Wednesday, amassed three helpers in a game for the third time in his career. The 29-year-old right winger became the ninth skater from the 2014 NHL Draft to reach the scoring milestone. Arvidsson, who collected his second multi-point effort in his past six outings Wednesday, drew assists on Trevor Moore's first career hat trick. Arvidsson also contributed three blocks and a plus-3 rating in the win.