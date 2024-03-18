Arvidsson (lower body) might be ready to play against the Blackhawks on Tuesday. Head coach Jim Hiller told reporters, "He's close," per Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty.

Arvidsson has been out of action for the Kings' last 13 contests due to his lower-body injury. It's the second extended stint on the shelf for the 30-year-old winger, who has played in just four games this season. In those outings, the Swede notched two assists, four blocked shots and 12 shots on net. In order to play Tuesday, Arvidsson will need to be activated off long-term injured reserve.