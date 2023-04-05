Arvidsson scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Arvidsson scored from distance at 10:26 of the third period, tying the game at 1-1. It was a short-lived tie, as Leon Draisaitl tallied 2:14 later to put the Oilers ahead for good. Arvidsson is up to 25 goals for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign. He's added 30 helpers, 215 shots, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 73 outings this season.