Arvidsson scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Arvidsson got Los Angeles on the board with a power-play marker late in the second period, swatting an airborne puck past Igor Shesterkin to cut the deficit to 3-1. It's Arvidsson's second goal in his last three contests. The 29-year-old winger is up to 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) through 56 games this season.